'Day of Disruption' marks 9 months of war as protesters demand deal

Protest groups in Israel declared a “Day of Disruption” on Sunday, marking nine months since Hamas launched its atrocious attack on Israel on October 7.

The demonstrations began at 6:29 am, the exact time terrorists began their assault with thousands of rockets fired into Israel and thrust Israel into a war. After overrunning Israeli bases along the border on that day, the terrorists began murdering and raping Israeli civilians, pillaging communities, and taking more than 200 Israelis hostage.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire deal to free the 120 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, families of hostages, hostages freed in deals, and rescued hostages rallied behind thousands of Israelis in several key locations around the country, including the Prime Minister’s Residence and his home in Caesarea.

They converged on the homes of several key ministers, with several arrested for disturbing the peace.

Protests also called for early elections, with groups attempting to bring the Histadrut Labor Union into the fold with a general strike.

This comes as Israeli delegations are expected to arrive in Egypt and Qatar to continue ceasefire talks with Hamas.