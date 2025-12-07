Bridging Israel's mental-health shortage for English speakers

As millions in Israel work to recover emotionally, mentally, and physically from the aftermath of the war, the demand for accessible mental health resources continues to surge, particularly among native English speakers.

That gap is where Get Help Israel (GHI) has become essential, providing a network of English-speaking therapists and offering guidance for navigating the country’s complex psychological care system.

Last week, hundreds gathered in Herzliya for GHI’s fifth annual conference, focused on trauma, resilience, and recovery. Among the keynote speakers was psychologist Dr. Shaul Lev-Ran, who explained that trauma leaves traces long after the initial threat has passed:

“We are hard-wired to escape danger. Even after the trauma itself subsides, certain triggers still make us feel unsafe.”

GHI—formally known as the Israel Association of Mental Health Professionals—has grown into a crucial nonprofit for immigrants, lone soldiers, and families struggling with long-lasting effects of wartime anxiety, loss, and displacement.

The crisis is particularly acute for IDF soldiers. More than 10,000 troops are now receiving treatment for PTSD and related conditions. Lone soldiers—those serving without immediate family in Israel—face an added burden of isolation, often navigating trauma and military stress without close personal support.

In parallel, local health-tech startups are developing new tools to support soldiers’ psychological rehabilitation, including advanced platforms for diagnosing and treating severe symptoms.

Veteran clinicians note that Israel’s trauma landscape is not new. Dr. Danny Brom, director of the Israel Psychotrauma Center (Metiv), reflected on how attitudes changed over time:

“For years Israelis said, ‘Trauma? That doesn’t happen here.’ After the first Intifada, it became clear that people either had PTSD or nothing, which was always an illusion.”

Newer therapeutic models, such as yoga-based regulation techniques, narrative writing workshops, and sand-tray therapy, are increasingly being used to help patients express emotions that conventional talk therapy struggles to reach.

While the long-term impact of the war, hostage crisis, and prolonged uncertainty is still unknown, experts agree on one point: healing will take years, possibly decades. But organizations like Get Help Israel say the work cannot wait.

"The need is urgent," one facilitator said, "and the recovery has already begun."