Families of hostages join protesters, blocking main Tel Aviv highway

Families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip joined protesters on Thursday, the fifth day in the "week of resistance" declared by organizers.

The Ayalon highway, the main artery of the Tel Aviv area, was blocked in a rare daytime spectacle as demonstrators flooded the road, causing traffic jams.

Protesters called for Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, which would exchange Israeli captives taken on October 7 for Palestinian terrorist in Israeli prisons. The hostages have been held by Gazan terrorists for 258 days.

Demonstrators also called for fresh elections, galvanized by the resignation of Blue and White's Benny Gantz from Israel's war cabinet earlier this month.

The protest movement has been declared "an arm of Hamas" by Likud lawmaker Nissim Vaturi, prompting backlash by supporters.

The response by police to these protests has been criticized as overly harsh by opposition lawmakers and Israeli medical associations.