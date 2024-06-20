Families of hostages join protesters, blocking main Tel Aviv highway

Protest movement has been called an 'arm of Hamas' by coalition lawmaker Nissim Vaturi, with the Israel Police facing allegations of brutality against demonstrators

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
Families of hostages join protesters in blocking the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv
Families of hostages join protesters in blocking the Ayalon highway in Tel AvivAviv Atlas

Families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip joined protesters on Thursday, the fifth day in the "week of resistance" declared by organizers.

The Ayalon highway, the main artery of the Tel Aviv area, was blocked in a rare daytime spectacle as demonstrators flooded the road, causing traffic jams.

Video poster

Protesters called for Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, which would exchange Israeli captives taken on October 7 for Palestinian terrorist in Israeli prisons. The hostages have been held by Gazan terrorists for 258 days.

Demonstrators also called for fresh elections, galvanized by the resignation of Blue and White's Benny Gantz from Israel's war cabinet earlier this month. 

The protest movement has been declared "an arm of Hamas" by Likud lawmaker Nissim Vaturi, prompting backlash by supporters.

The response by police to these protests has been criticized as overly harsh by opposition lawmakers and Israeli medical associations.

This article received 1 comments

Comments