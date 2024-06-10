Maya Regev, a former hostage, has been discharged from the hospital following an extensive rehabilitation process.

Regev was released from Gaza in November, having been held captive by Hamas terrorists since October 7.

Footage of Regev leaving the hospital captured the symbolic moment her hospital bracelet was removed, marking the end of her medical treatment.

Regev had endured severe injuries after being shot by Hamas terrorists during the Nova Music Festival rave. While in Gaza, surgeons reattached her foot, but it was positioned sideways and at an unnatural angle.

Regev, along with her brother Itay, was among 105 civilian hostages freed during a weeklong truce in late November.

Upon returning to Israel, she underwent corrective surgery and had to wear a brace on her leg for several months as part of her recovery.