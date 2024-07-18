Galant: IDF summons orders sent to 1,000 ultra-Orthodox men for next week

Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Thursday that a thousand summons orders had been sent to ultra-Orthodox men for next Sunday.

At a meeting on recruiting ultra-Orthodox men, Gallant met with Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, General Eliezer Shkedi, Head of the Personnel Directorate General Yaniv Asor, and the head of the IDF Women's Affairs Advisor General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi.

Gallant stated that at the conclusion of the discussion, after reviewing data, that he approved the IDF's recommendation of issuing initial orders to members of the ultra-Orthodox sector starting from this coming Sunday, July 21. He stipulated that the issuance of orders will be done in three stages, with a learning process taking place at the end of each one to improve the next stages and adhere to the guiding principle of "successful recruitment."

Accordingly, on Sunday, the first wave of about a thousand initial orders is expected for the 18-26 age group with additional waves expected in the coming weeks. Gallant also said during discussions that the draft plan for the next two recruitment cycles will be set according to the Ultra-Orthodox community's response to the upcoming recruitment cycle.