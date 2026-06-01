Haifa Bay Authorities appoint Frank Melloul as Ambassador to lead international outreach strategy

The Haifa Bay Authorities have appointed media executive and international affairs expert Frank Melloul as Ambassador of the Cluster, tasking him with leading the region's international public diplomacy and outreach efforts as northern Israel positions itself at the center of emerging economic and geopolitical opportunities in the Middle East.

The appointment comes amid growing regional cooperation driven by the Abraham Accords and the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a major infrastructure and trade initiative aimed at connecting India, the Gulf region, Israel, and Europe.

Under his new role, Melloul will be responsible for shaping and implementing the Haifa Bay Authorities' international engagement strategy, promoting the region's economic potential, strengthening global partnerships, and advancing its strategic objectives on the world stage.

Officials say the appointment reflects the increasing importance of the Haifa Bay region, whose strategic location and infrastructure position it as a potential gateway within the IMEC corridor. Regional leaders view the project as an opportunity to transform northern Israel into a key hub for trade, logistics, innovation, and international investment.

"It is with a deep sense of honor that I accept this mission," Melloul said following the announcement. "We are living through a historic turning point. The Abraham Accords have opened unprecedented opportunities for cooperation, while the IMEC corridor represents one of the most ambitious economic projects of our time."

Melloul emphasized that the Haifa Bay region is uniquely positioned to play a central role in the initiative, citing both its geographic advantages and its model of regional cooperation.

"The Haifa Bay region is not simply one participant among many—it is destined to become one of the strategic hubs of this corridor," he said. "At the same time, the region brings together Arab and Jewish local authorities that demonstrate every day that coexistence and cooperation are not aspirations, but realities."

Aharon Azulay, CEO of the Haifa Bay Authorities, welcomed the appointment and said Melloul's international experience and strategic expertise would help elevate the region's profile globally.

"Positioning the Haifa Bay Authorities at the heart of the region's emerging geoeconomic dynamics is one of our key priorities," Azulay said. "Our diverse and multicultural region provides a strong foundation for developing innovative partnerships and strengthening our international presence."

Founded in 2019, the Haifa Bay Authorities consist of 18 local authorities representing nearly 840,000 residents. The organization serves as a regional platform coordinating projects in infrastructure, transportation, economic development, energy, sustainability, and public services.

The cluster also works to strengthen cooperation among municipalities, government agencies, private-sector organizations, and civil society groups in support of a shared vision for regional growth.

Among its flagship initiatives is a regional forum bringing together 52 Arab and Jewish local authorities in partnership with neighboring regional clusters, creating one of Israel's most extensive frameworks for cross-community cooperation.

The Haifa Bay Authorities have also established the IMEC Information and Research Center, which provides research and analysis on the corridor's development, and launched the international "Next Bay" conference to promote dialogue on regional economic integration and future growth opportunities.