Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men clash with police at recruitment center

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men who received summons to be enlishted arrived on Monday at the Tel Hashomer base, the Israeli army's main recruitment center, and clashed with police outside.

Thousands of conscription orders were sent last week to working students of yeshivot, or advanced Jewish schools, instructed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the IDF's Manpower Directorate.

Kobi Dahan/ i24NEWS

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid slammed the incident on X.

"Where is the police van for arrests? Where is [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir? Where are all the Likudniks who never stop talking about security? This is a violent protest against the state, not four people sitting with hummus in a public garden," he wrote.

The IDF plans to send three thousand more draft notices next Tuesday. The first enlistment round started Monday, with about 1,000 orders issued, and two more rounds will be sent out in two-week intervals.

A total of 12 designated days in three offices – Jerusalem, Tiberias, and Tel Hashomer – will ensure the authorities are able to send out the orders, sort those being drafted, and handle the assignment procedures. This step will allow the implementation of the recruitment procedures in a manner suitable for the sector.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, headed by Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein, concluded another discussion on the draft law on Sunday. The meeting dealt with "integrating yeshiva students and graduates of ultra-Orthodox educational institutions in national-civil service in the security track: Police, Prison Authority, and Fire and Rescue Services."