IDF chief calls on ultra-Orthodox combat soldiers to be an example amid draft controversy

The IDF Chief of Staff visited members of the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion on Thursday, praising them for being "pioneers" and calling on them to be an example for other ultra-Orthodox men of military age.

This comes after a push to draft more ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, Torah students that are currently exempt from serving in the military.

"The IDF needs more fighters," he told them, speaking in northern Israel. "We want you to show that it's possible to be a Haredi fighter, to study and protect the state's security. Continue doing a good job, protecting the residents here and also being a pioneer – haredi fighters, each one as he defines himself."

Halevi vowed to "strengthen the battalion and see that you do more, get stronger, and prove that this is the right way."

Earlier this week, Israel's Supreme Court convened to hear arguments for and against the immediate enlistment of some 3,000 ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. The army has complained of a shortage of combat soldiers after months of the Israel-Hamas war, leading to a new push to enlist Haredi men.

Conscription of the ultra-Orthodox students in the Yeshivot, or schools of advanced Torah study, has long been a controversial topic in Israeli society.

Opponents of the current exemption policy say it is unfair for these students to be exempt because of their studies when others must serve and risk their lives for the security of the country.

Others say conscripting these men violates their freedom of religion, as Torah study is a principal part of the Jewish religion and delaying the studies goes against the teachings of their rabbis.

Ultra-Orthodox parties in government have threatened to leave the coalition if the country forces Yeshiva students to go to the army.