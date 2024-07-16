IDF summonses to be sent to thousands of ultra-Orthodox beginning next week

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox men are to expect the Israel Defense Forces to send them summonses as early as next Sunday.

Shortly afterward, protests broke out in several parts of Israel, with Israeli law enforcement making arrests.

This comes after an i24NEWS report by the Hebrew channel's political writer, Nadav Eyal.

"On Sunday, July 21st, 2024, the process of issuing initial summons orders for the first call-up and for the assessment and evaluation procedures ahead of the upcoming recruitment cycle, which began in July, will commence," the IDF said in a statement.

"The summons orders are part of the IDF's program to promote the integration of members of the ultra-Orthodox community into its ranks. The IDF is working to recruit from all parts of society in light of the conscription requirement in Israel, due to its status as the people's army and in view of the increased operational needs at this time, given the security challenges."

Yossi Yehoshua, military commentator at i24NEWS, Yedioth Ahronoth and YNET, warned of large-scale opposition from the ultra-Orthodox sector.

"They will be surprised when they hear that the orders had already come out on Sunday," he said. "Both in the political system and on the Haredi street - there will be repercussions in the coming hours."