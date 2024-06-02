Israel Museum evacuated as huge wildfire breaks out in Jerusalem

The Israel Museum was evacuated shortly after noon on Sunday as a massive wildfire broke out in the vicinity.

A report was received around 12:40 P.M. local time at the Fire and Rescue Center about a forest fire in the Rehavia neighborhood of Jerusalem.

In an update from shortly after 2 P.M. local time, the spokesperson of the Jerusalem District fire and rescue center said 23 teams had been dispatched along with 8 firefighting aircraft who were working to extinguish the fires.

Following a situational assessment, the decision was made to evacuate the Israel Museum, as wind and high temperatures drove the fire toward the landmark site. A museum spokesperson said the fire had not breached the compound, as crews work frantically to prevent the blaze from reaching the leading museum which houses priceless art and archaeological artifacts such as the Dead Sea Scrolls.

The Israel Museum released a statement which revealed that the fire reached the roof of the Youth Wing but was quickly brought under control with no damage or injuries caused. The statement added "There is no danger to any artwork. In addition, all persons were evacuated from the museum compound as a precaution."