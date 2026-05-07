Israel: Proposed law threatens citizenship rights for non-Orthodox Jewish converts

Israeli ministers are set to vote Sunday on a controversial bill that would amend the Law of Return to deny automatic citizenship eligibility to converts recognized by non-Orthodox Jewish movements.

The proposal, introduced by Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, seeks to define conversion to Judaism exclusively as one carried out “in accordance with halakha,” or Jewish religious law.

If approved, the amendment would effectively exclude Reform and Conservative conversions from qualifying under the Law of Return, Israel’s foundational immigration law granting Jews the right to immigrate and obtain citizenship.

The legislation comes in response to a 2021 Israeli High Court ruling that recognized conversions performed in Israel through Reform and Conservative movements as valid for citizenship purposes under the Law of Return.

Rothman argues that the court gave lawmakers time to address the issue legislatively and says the amendment would restore “the principles established by the founders of the state” while preserving “the unity of the Jewish people” in Israel and abroad.

Critics, however, warn the bill could deepen divisions between Israel and large segments of the Jewish diaspora, particularly in North America, where Reform and Conservative Judaism are widely practiced.

Anna Kislanski, director general of the Reform movement in Israel, said the proposal sends a damaging message to Jewish communities already facing rising antisemitism abroad. She warned that limiting recognition of liberal Jewish movements could severely strain Israel’s ties with diaspora Jews.

MK Gilad Kariv, a Reform rabbi and member of the Democrats party, accused Rothman and his allies of trying to “destroy the bridge” connecting Israel with Jewish communities worldwide, arguing the initiative would further polarize Israeli society.

The debate over who qualifies as Jewish under Israeli law has long been a source of tension between Orthodox authorities, liberal Jewish movements, and diaspora communities.

The current proposal follows another failed legislative effort last year by Noam party MK Avi Maoz, who sought to revoke automatic immigration rights for individuals with a Jewish grandparent who are not considered Jewish according to religious law.

If approved by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, the bill would receive government backing as it advances through the Knesset legislative process.