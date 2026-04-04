Israel restricts demonstrations over security concerns, citing missile threat, shelter capacity

Israeli authorities have imposed limits on public gatherings due to security concerns amid the ongoing war, allowing larger demonstrations only in Tel Aviv.

The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command told the High Court of Justice that protests in Tel Aviv may include up to 150 participants, while gatherings elsewhere in the country are limited to 50 people.

The updated guidelines were submitted urgently ahead of a planned anti-war demonstration and come in response to a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which is challenging the restrictions.

Military officials said the measures are based on operational risk assessments, including proximity to shelters and their capacity to accommodate civilians during missile alerts. They said Tel Aviv received a limited exemption due to specific local conditions.

In other areas, authorities said current security assessments do not allow for similar exemptions.

The Association for Civil Rights has requested an urgent court hearing, arguing the restrictions disproportionately limit the right to protest during wartime. Organizers of the planned demonstration also criticized the limits, saying they restrict freedom of expression.

Officials, however, said the measures are temporary and part of broader efforts to protect civilians under heightened missile threat conditions.