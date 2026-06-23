The Israeli Ministry of Health released an update on Tuesday stating that netagive results were received following tests conducted in recent days on two individuals suspected of having contracted Ebola. The ministry emphasized that as of now, no confirmed case of Ebola has been diagnosed in Israel.

The two were tested for Ebola after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tests were performed according to professional procedures and internationally accepted guidelines for dealing with highly contagious diseases with high risk. The two individuals continue to receive medical treatment according to their condition.

Ebola is not transmitted through the air, and infection occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic patient or with blood, bodily fluids, or secretions. The Ministry of Health noted that it continues to closely monitor the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in Uganda, and is maintaining systemic preparedness in order to ensure optimal readiness of the health system for any possible scenario.

The Ministry of Health called on the Israeli public to avoid non-essential travel to areas where there is active Ebola infection. Travelers returning from these areas who develop fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days of their return were requested to stay at home, avoid contact with others, and contact the Health Voice hotline by phone at *5400.