Israel's social security to transfer data to military, thousands await IDF draft orders

Zvika Cohen, CEO of the National Insurance Institute, said on Thursday at the Jerusalem Economic Conference that the Israel Defense Forces has requested employment data for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

According to him, the IDF recently requested a detailed report, and within two weeks the National Insurance, Israel's social security institute, will transfer to the IDF a detailed report containing the details of all the yeshiva students and those who are working, and receiving a salary slip in parallel to their studies.

Apparently, the IDF intends to focus its recruitment efforts on those young people who work in addition to study, as well as those who only work.

The clear statement confirms reports published last week that riled up the ultra-Orthodox sector, which has rallied to protest the Supreme Court ruling that demanded religious youths be drafted. Although the exact number of those to be drafted is unknown, previous statements by officials said that 3,000 soldiers are sought from the sector.