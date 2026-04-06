Israeli baby born in MDA ambulance under missile fire

Late Monday night, Magen David Adom teams were dispatched to the Bukharim neighborhood in Jerusalem following reports of a 43-year-old woman in active labor at her home. Paramedics began transporting her to the hospital, but sirens sounded across the capital during the drive, forcing the ambulance to pull over in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines.

As the team waited at the roadside, the woman’s labor progressed rapidly, requiring an immediate delivery inside the ambulance. With the assistance of Magen David Adom personnel and amid ongoing sirens, the woman gave birth to a baby boy, her 11th child. The delivery was completed without complications.

The ambulance then resumed its journey, transporting the mother and newborn to the hospital in stable condition.

Emergency medical technician Baruch Shimon Bloy, who assisted in the delivery, said the team remained focused on providing care despite the challenging security situation. The incident highlights the operational complexity faced by emergency responders, including the need to carry out medical procedures under active alert conditions.