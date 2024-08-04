Israeli government plan streamlines approval for licensed professional immigrants

Israel’s government approved a plan to recognize licensed professionals that immigrated to the country, granting temporary approval that removes barriers to their employment.

This approval will be granted before the immigrant moves to Israel, placing them on an expedited track to convert certifications to Israeli standards. This procedure will begin on October 1.

Aliyah (immigration) and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, who submitted the proposal, wrote: “Integrating the immigrants into employment will help the immigrants integrate very easily and will strengthen the Israeli economy.”

He hailed it as “a revolutionary and very important decision for the new immigrants.”

Sofer will promote legislation easing the path for licensing for immigrant professionals. Starting on January 1, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry will be allowed to recognize educational institutes from abroad, greatly shortening the process. In addition, a unified licensing center will open on January 1, which will gather information for immigrants in different languages to concentrate the relevant information and requirements in one place.

“About 25 percent of immigrants to Israel from Western countries hold professions that require licensing, and bring with them abilities and skills that enrich the entire Israeli society,” said Avichai Kahana, director-general of the ministry.

“Studies indicate that there is a statistically significant positive relationship between significant waves of immigration, such as the current wave of immigration in Israel, and a 1 percent improvement in labor productivity in the receiving country,” he added.

Despite this, research shows that the regulations and bureaucracy faced by immigrants are among the highest in the world, taking one and a half to two years to approve licenses.