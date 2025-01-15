Israeli health professionals ready to treat returning abductees

In anticipation of a possible deal and the return of the captives, the head of the Social Work Department at the public hospital Assuta Ashdod, Nurit Tamsot, addressed on Wednesday how returning hostages will receive treatment.

Tamsot explained the main challenges expected for the abductees, such as "re-adjusting to life in society, renewing relationships with family and friends, and difficult memories that may arise." She detailed signs that might indicate mental distress among the returnees. "Extreme mood states, seclusion, avoiding social connections, and physical symptoms such as pain without a clear reason" could be signs of distress, she said.

"The treatments will include individual psychotherapy, group therapy for trauma processing," Tamsot said. "Kidnapped children may express trauma in different ways, such as aggressive behavior, heightened fears, or withdrawal, and it is important to create a supportive environment for them and incorporate them into therapeutic games."

"The health system and the state, as it did with the return of those who have already returned, will establish dedicated teams of doctors, nurses, psychologists, and social workers who will focus on emotional and physical response," she noted.

The head of the Social Work Department at Assuta Ashdod added that "the integration of the abducted into frameworks should be gradual and flexible. The community should provide its support sensitively, in order to avoid micro-aggressions. It is possible to let the abducted lead the interaction."