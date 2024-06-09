Israelis rally after rescue in celebration – and to demand the release of remaining hostages

As news of the daring hostage rescue mission on Saturday reached Israelis, spontaneous celebrations broke out in the streets of communities throughout the country.

Observant Jews had to wait until the Sabbath ended before connecting to the media storm surrounding how Israeli forces freed Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Koazlov, and Almog Meir Jan from deep in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip.

The four were captured by Gaza terrorists on October 7 from the Nova music festival – since then, Israelis have congregated behind calls for their release, either by military force or through a hostage exchange deal.

As scenes of the four meeting with family and friends reached Israelis, thousands poured into the streets in unhibited jubilation. Celebrations were also documented in Athens, Greece, as well as cities throughout the world.

Alongside these celebrations, growing calls for the release of the remaining hostages were heard, both from family members of abductees still in Gaza and from relatives of those liberated.

By the evening, tens of thousands of Israeli protesters demonstrated in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities. The Saturday night routine to demand the government secure the release of hostages by a ceasefire deal was galvanized by the operation.

The conduct of officers was scrutinized by opposition lawmakers and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, with the focus on a doctor who was arrested while giving aid to protesters amid alleged excessive violence.

Israel Police stressed that the right to protest was protected and officers stand by to protect demonstrations, but slammed protesters using this right to disturb the peace.

After declaring protests illegal for spilling onto the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, the police said a total of 33 were arrested in Tel Aviv. Four were arrested in Jerusalem, and two more in Caesaria.