Jerusalem Day 2024: Everything you need to know about today's events

Jerusalem Day is being celebrated on Wednesday, the 28th of Iyar, marking 57 years since the capital was unified following the Six-Day War.

Despite the heightened security situation, the Flag March will proceed as planned, culminating at the Western Wall Plaza. Participants will pass through Damascus Gate, which has often been seen as a controversial point in the parade route, vulnerable for clashes.

Numerous police forces have been deployed in various districts ahead of the event as Hamas has called for a "day of rage" in reaction to the flag march. "We call on our people everywhere, especially in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and within Israel — to struggle against the occupation's plans regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to turn this day into a day of rage and support for the Al-Aqsa Mosque and a day of fighting against Zionist aggression," a Hamas statement read.

Despite the threat of violent, these are the events planned for the day.

7:30 A.M. | Festive morning prayer at the Western Wall with the participation of yeshiva students, rabbis, and public figures.

11:00 A.M. | A special live broadcast in collaboration with the Ministry of Education for elementary schools across the country, with the participation of the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Places and the Minister of Education.

Flag March

4 P.M. | Entry

Women will gather on Bezalel Street

Men will gather near the Great Synagogue on King George Street

4:30 P.M. | Flag dance

Women: Will depart from Bezalel Street toward King George Street. Dance will be held on King George Street, opposite the Ma'alot parking lot.

Men: Flag dance in front of the Great Synagogue on King George Street.

6-7:30 P.M. | Flag March

The men's parade will proceed along the following route:

Agron Street, King Solomon Street, IDF Square, (including crossing the light rail), Paratroopers Road, Sultan Suleiman Street, through Damascus Gate and towards the Western Wall.

Women will march through the following streets:

Agron Street, Rabin Street, and through Jaffa Gate toward the Western Wall. Some of the marchers will go down Gan HaBonim Promenade and through Zion Gate toward the Western Wall.

7:30 P.M. | At the conclusion of the traditional flag march, a rally will be held in the Western Wall Plaza with the participation of public figures. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.