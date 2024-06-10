Minister Smotrich in shouting match with families of hostages: 'we will not commit collective suicide'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich got in a shouting match with families of hostages during a finance meeting Monday, with the relatives of those captured demanding a ceasefire deal.

"We will try to bring them back - but we will not collectively commit suicide," said Smotrich.

Smotrich reportedly came 40 minutes late to the meeting, with some lawmakers musing that it was due to families of the abductees seeking to speak to him.

"For eight months I have been trying to meet with you," said a cousin of hostage Tal Shoham. "I haven't been working for eight months because I am trying to bring my cousin home."

"Releasing prisoners with blood on their hands will lead to the death of more Jews," he stressed. "When Hamas calls for a ceasefire while surviving in Gaza, it means they are returning to arm themselves, to fire missiles, and to threaten the State of Israel."

Hamas leaders have threatened to perpetrate "another October 7" after the brutal attack killed 1,200 Israelis and led to almost 250 imprisoned in Gaza.

"Many Jews could be killed next October 7," he said. "The leadership's duty is not just immediate considerations but to see the long-term consequences of every decision we make on Israel's security."

Smotrich pointed out that Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was released along with more than a thousand convicted terrorists in exchange for Gilad Shalit, who was held hostage by Hamas for years.

"We released Sinwar in the Shalit deal and since then we've buried 1,500 Jews because we freed one," he said.

All of Israel wants to bring back the abductees, he added, saying that he prayed for them "every night."

Despite this, "the question of the price is a cynical campaign" and "one of the most complex and pain-inducing national dilemmas."

Responding to a ceasefire deal on the table, Smotrich placed doubt in its viability, even though Hamas has voiced optimism.

"What deal? Is there a deal right now that Hamas is willing to accept? Can it be signed? Are you aware of it?"