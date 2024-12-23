Nefesh B'Nefesh, FIDF host driver's license conversion for lone soldiers

About 900 Israeli lone soldiers and national service volunteers participated in a streamlined process to convert foreign driver’s licenses to Israeli ones last Thursday.

Hosted in central Israel’s Holon by Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Friends of the IDF, in collaboration with the Transportation Ministry and IDF Israeli Personnel Directorate, the program provided road tests and hastened the administrative process of receiving a license. More than 90 percent of the participants received their licenses.

About 95 driving instructors volunteered to help, joined by dozens of Transportation Ministry testers.

"Today was truly special in every sense, as it was a great privilege to help lone soldiers obtain their Israeli driver’s licenses, which is a necessity they rightfully deserve, through an immediate and straightforward process, free of bureaucracy,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

Nefesh B’Nefesh

“This initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting the well-being of our lone soldiers and lone bnot sherut [national service members], who contribute so much to Israel,” said Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass.

“We at FIDF are proud to support initiatives that help ease the challenges faced by Lone Soldiers during their service in Israel,” said Steven Weil, CEO of the Friends of the IDF (FIDF).

The initiative was part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldier Program, which offers year-round resources, support, and guidance for Lone Soldiers throughout their army service and assists with their integration into Israeli society.