Netanyahu to skip Jerusalem Day ceremony amid appearance by critic

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the official state Jerusalem Day ceremony at Ammunition Hill, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

“The prime minister is busy with the war in the north and the south and therefore is prevented from taking part in the ceremonies this evening,” read the official announcement.

The decision follows a recent controversy involving former MK Shai Hermesh from the now-defunct Kadima party.

Initially, Netanyahu was reported to have barred Hermesh from participating in the ceremony. However, the decision was later reversed, and Hermesh will now read a memorial prayer at the event.

Hermesh, a former Israel Defense Forces soldier who fought in Jerusalem during the Six Day War, resides in Kfar Aza. His family was directly affected by the October 7 Hamas attack, in which his son, Omer, was murdered.

Hermesh was considered a suitable candidate to read the memorial prayer during the state ceremony at Ammunition Hill, which commemorates Jerusalem’s reunification after the 1967 war.

However, his participation was initially blocked following a column he wrote in Haaretz, where he criticized the government as being “held hostage by a group of messianists” and referred to some ministers as convicted criminals while mentioning Netanyahu’s corruption trial.