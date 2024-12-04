Netanyahu to testify in corruption cases, asks for reduction in testimony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday to reduce his testimony in his corruption cases from three times to twice a week. In addition, he requested to shorten the hours of the hearings, so they will begin at 10:00 am instead of at 9:00 am. His lawyers justified their request by stating that Netanyahu "works almost every day until the very late hours of the night."

"It is typical for the prime minister to have a very busy schedule dedicated to state affairs," they said.

The lawyers on behalf of Netanyahu also asked that his testimony not be heard two days in a row, but at intervals, said the pressures of his position should influence the frequency of his testimony.

Netanyahu's lawyers clarified that he is interested in testifying in his trial. "His testimony will shed light on the truth and will serve as another nail that will completely refute the charges against him," the defenders claimed in their request to the court.

Last week, the court granted partial postponement for Netanyahu to delay his trial. He is expected to take the witness stand next week, on December 10. Netanyahu originally requested a 15-day delay, but the judges approved only an eight-day delay, with the original date for the start of his testimony scheduled for December 2.

The Shin Bet security agency and the court are expected to order the testimony to take place in the fortified hall of the Tel Aviv District Court, not in the Jerusalem District Court. This is unusual, as the indictment against Netanyahu was submitted in Jerusalem and is therefore under its jurisdiction.

Netanyahu has been mired for years in legal woes over alleged bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in several different cases. He has successfully pushed off the court proceedings for years.