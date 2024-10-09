Obesity, smoking, and depression: war's toll on Israeli health

A recent report from Israel's National Institute for Health Policy Research reveals alarming trends in public health for 2023, reflecting the ongoing conflict that escalated on October 7.

Key findings show a more than 6% increase in antidepressant use compared to 2022, especially in northern regions.

Obesity remains a significant issue, affecting 26.9% of Israeli women aged 20 to 64. The western Negev, bordering Gaza, sees rates as high as 33.5%, contrasted with just 17% in Tel Aviv.

Smoking rates have also slightly risen, now at 21.1% among those aged 16 to 74, with men being two and a half times more likely to smoke than women. While some health indicators show improvement, such as increased cervical cancer screenings and better management of LDL cholesterol, concerns persist. There’s a decline in mammogram rates and a rise in adolescent obesity.

Professor Nachman Ash, president of the Institute, warns that ongoing violence is likely to worsen public health in 2024. He highlights widening disparities between socio-economic groups, with lower-income communities experiencing worse health outcomes and reduced cancer screening rates.

Ash calls for more local government involvement to address these public health challenges, emphasizing the need for collaboration with health insurance funds to promote community health initiatives.