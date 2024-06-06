A new poll by Israel's Channel 14 news on Thursday showed that most of the Israeli public does not trust the army's investigations into who bears responsible for the failures of the October 7 attack.

The results were shared during the "Thursday Studio" program with Yaakov Bardugo.

According to the survey, 59 percent of the public do not trust the army's investigations into the question of who bears responsibility for the October 7 failures, while 37 percent think that they can be trusted. About 4 percent of the public did not have a position on the issue.

The channel did not publish the methodology of the survey.

The IDF launched an investigation in March that is still underway. State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman also launched his own investigation in May, focusing on the IDF's role.

On October 7, thousands of Gazan terrorists crossed the border into Israel, overrunning IDF bases tasked with protecting Israeli communities. These towns were then attacked, with more than a thousand people killed and around 250 hostages taken back into the Gaza Strip.