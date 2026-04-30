Rachel Goldberg-Polin memoir on son Hersh’s abduction tops NYT Bestseller List

Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s memoir “When We See You Again” has rapidly risen to the top of the The New York Times bestseller list in the hardcover nonfiction category, reaching the No. 1 position just one week after its release.

The book has drawn widespread attention for its deeply personal account of grief and resilience following the loss of her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

Hersh was taken hostage during the massacre and held in captivity in Gaza for 330 days before being killed by his captors in August 2024.

His story became internationally known, not only because of the circumstances of his abduction and death, but also due to the sustained public advocacy of his parents, who worked tirelessly to secure his release throughout his captivity. Their efforts drew significant emotional support in Israel and abroad, turning his case into one of the most closely followed hostage stories from the conflict.

In her memoir, Goldberg-Polin describes writing as a form of survival after the trauma of her son’s funeral. Much of the book reflects on the period following Hersh’s burial on August 31, 2024, as the family grappled with overwhelming loss while trying to rebuild a sense of normalcy. She frames her experience through a stark emotional divide between life “Before” and “After,” capturing the abrupt rupture that reshaped her family’s world.

The book is structured as an intimate testimony that blends personal memory with reflections on mourning, identity, and endurance in the face of tragedy. Rather than focusing solely on events, it also explores the emotional landscape of grief and the ongoing process of living with absence.

Goldberg-Polin also narrates the audiobook version herself, adding a personal voice to the written account. A Hebrew-language edition of “When We See You Again” is scheduled for release in May, further expanding its reach to Israeli readers.