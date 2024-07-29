Riot at military prison HQ amid anger over arrest of IDF reservist guards

Riots broke out on Monday after protesters broke into the IDF military police's headquarters in Beit Lid, central Israel.

Violent scenes of civilians in the base were met with chaotic attempts of soldiers and police removing them from the premises.

As Israel Police and soldiers attempted to restore order and kick out the rioters, i24NEWS Hebrew channel correspondent Kobi Dahan was pushed to the ground by an officer, identified as Shlomo Malka.

Dahan had identified himself as a journalist.

The protesters rallied at the gates of the base after nine Israeli reservist soldiers were arrested on suspicion of abusing a Palestinian terrorist held in the Sde Teiman detention facility.