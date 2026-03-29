Shielding the north: Israel begins urgent upgrade of 100+ public shelters

The Israel Ministry of Defense has launched a large-scale effort to upgrade public shelters in northern border communities, as part of ongoing measures to strengthen civilian protection amid continued security tensions.

According to the ministry, its Engineering and Construction Division, working alongside the Home Front Command, has begun renovating more than 100 public shelters across northern towns and frontline areas.

The work is being carried out simultaneously at multiple sites and includes infrastructure upgrades and modifications to allow for extended stays during emergencies.

The shelter rehabilitation project is part of a broader defensive push in northern Israel. Authorities are also deploying hundreds of additional shelters and accelerating the “Northern Shield” program, which aims to reinforce private homes in 21 communities near the border.

As part of the initiative, approximately 3,000 new shelters are being constructed using advanced building methods, including prefabrication, to speed up completion. Officials say around 80% of the project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.