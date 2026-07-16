The government approved Wednesday night a plan led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister for Social Equality May Golan, and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, which will involve the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in the fight against crime in the Arab sector. To fund the plan, NIS 497 million ($165 million) will be diverted from the governmen'ts '550' to support the initiative.

Under the plan, approximately NIS 364.5 million ($121.5 million) will be allocated to the Shin Bet to establish a dedicated unit to combat the smuggling and trafficking of weapons, while strengthening its intelligence-gathering and operational capabilities.

In addition, approximately NIS 132.4 million ($44 million) will be allocated to the Israel Police to establish a national unit dedicated to combating crime in the Arab community, including the creation of technological infrastructure and the acquisition of advanced operational equipment.

The plan also provides for an additional 130 personnel positions for the Shin Bet beginning in 2026, along with a permanent annual budget allocation of NIS 35 million ($11.6 million) starting that year.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "The inclusion of the Shin Bet in the fight against crime in the Arab sector, which has become a national plague, is dramatic news and a significant step in our all-out war against criminal organizations... We will not accept a reality of violence, extortion, and murder in the streets."

Minister May Golan also said, "I fought to expose the truth about the five-year plan of the Bennett-Abbas government. I fought against immense pressures, corrupt bureaucracy, and media attacks in order to stop the continued transfer of billions without oversight and control. I presented Prime Minister Netanyahu with classified intelligence indicating the leakage of public funds to deadly criminal organizations."

Minister Ben Gvir added, "A tremendous piece of news for the citizens of Israel, bitter news for the criminal organizations. After the previous, failed Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, dug in his heels to prevent the Shin Bet from entering the fight against Arab crime, the excellent new Shin Bet chief, David Zini, has taken on the challenge."