Twice the size of Tel Aviv: More than 1 million residents live in Jerusalem

Just ahead of Jerusalem Day 2024, which takes place this coming Tuesday, the Jerusalem Research Institute published its annual survey Sunday morning.

The 38th "Statistical Yearbook for Jerusalem" presents a comprehensive picture of the capital of Israel, including the demographics and employment situation in the city.

Here are some of the numbers:

• One in ten Israelis is a Jerusalemite: Jerusalem maintains its status as the largest city in Israel by a large margin — according to the population census data, in 2022 the total population of Jerusalem amounted to 1,005,900, more than twice the size of Tel Aviv.

According to the 2022 data, 61% of the population is Jewish, undefined, or (non-Arab) Christian, while 39% of the residents are Arab Muslims or Arab Christians.

In 2022, the population census included the foreign population for the first time, and found that the largest foreign population in Israel resides in Jerusalem, numbering 44,900.

Lee Aloni / FLASH90

• Planning and construction: In 2023, construction of 5,800 apartments began in Jerusalem, the largest volume to date.

• Employment: In 2023, the participation rate of Arab women in the workforce continued to increase, standing at 29%.

• Immigration: In 2022, the trend from previous years strengthened, with 7,600 Jewish immigrants choosing Jerusalem as their first place of residence in Israel.

• Higher Education: The 2022-23 academic year saw 41,300 students enrolled in higher education institutions in Jerusalem, the highest number of students in Israel.

• Tourism: In 2023, Jerusalem was the leading destination in the country in terms of the number of nights spent by tourists from abroad. That year, the number of overnight stays in Jerusalem stood at 2,735,400.

• Public transportation: Compared to 2022, 2023 saw a 13% increase in ticket sales for the various public transportation methods in the city. Within that number, 20% of the growth came from tickets for the light rail.

Effects of war:

• 13,800 Israelis evacuated from their homes in northern and southern Israel were accommodated in hotels and lodging in Jerusalem for some period of time.

⦁ The last quarter of 2023 saw an 80% decrease in tourist overnight stays