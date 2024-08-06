Dozens of extreme ultra-Orthodox rioters broke into the Tel Hashomer army base on Tuesday, protesting against draft orders that have been distributed to the sector.

An illegal protest took place near the base, the Israel Defense Forces' main recruitment office, since the morning. More than 12 people have been arrested for disorderly conduct.

The Israel Police reported that an illegal demonstration prompted officers to deploy and work to maintain public order.

Despite announcing the gathering illegal, "violent riots began, with shouts of 'Nazis' aimed at the police, attempts to break through barricades, throwing bottles and objects at the police and horses, and even sitting under trucks," the police said in a statement.

"The Israel Police views the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic state and allows protests as long as they are within the law. However, the police will not permit any kind of disorder or infringement of freedom of movement, and any behavior that might endanger the public's peace."

The ultra-Orthodox, or Haredim, have been outspoken against Israel's new policy of gradually integrating them into the military. The IDF has stated that it must draft them amid a manpower shortage during the Israel-Hamas war, which began 10 months ago.

The military has already raised the age limit for reserve soldiers.