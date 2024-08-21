Ultra-Orthodox protests in Jerusalem deteriorate into violence

Protesters from Israel's ultra-Orthodox sector clashed with police on Wednesday, with violence breaking out as they rallied at a recruitment center in Jerusalem.

This comes after Rabbi Asher Deutsch of the "Committee to Save the World of Torah" called for protests on the site, demonstrating against the policy to begin drafting students in Yeshivot, or schools of advanced Jewish learning, to the military.

As the demonstration descended into riots, police were attacked with objects thrown at them and calls of "Nazis." Rioters attempted to breach the barricade erected by police into the recruitment office.

"Due to the ongoing attempts of the army to forcibly draft ultra-Orthodox young men into the army of destruction, for the first time since the establishment of the state, the state sends conscription orders without the ability to appeal and delay, and intends to bring to the recruiting office in Jerusalem tomorrow against their will, precious ultra-Orthodox young men receiving these orders contrary to their faith," a statement published by the committee last night said.