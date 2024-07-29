Uproar as reservist guards arrested on suspicion of abusing imprisoned terrorists

Military police arrived at Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel on Monday to arrest several reservists suspected of abusing Palestinian prisoners, sparking outrage among Israeli politicians and other soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

Spontaneous protests broke out after reports of the arrests, with demonstrators breaking through the gate to the army base.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for immediate calm, condemning protesters breaking into the IDF base.

The IDF and Israel Police later said that they had been removed.

"The incident of breaking into the Sde Teimen base is extremely serious and against the law," army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"Breaking into a military base and disturbing the order there is serious behavior that is not acceptable in any way." Halevi added that he gave "full support to the military prosecutor's office and the investigating military police in the investigation of every incident that is brought to their attention."

More protesters rallied in Beit Lid, the military police headquarters, where the arrested soldiers are expected to arrive.

This comes after a Nukhba terrorist held in the Sde Teiman facility sustained injuries to the anus. Unable to walk, he was sent to a hospital to receive medical treatment – and an investigation was opened.

The initial reports prompted right-wing leaders to rush down to the prison in solidarity with the guards, who serve as reservist soldiers.

Hundreds of reservists also made their way to the base, vowing to block exits over the "disgrace."

"The spectacle of military police officers coming to arrest our finest heroes is nothing short of shameful," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

"I recommend to the Defense Minister [Yoav Gallant], the IDF Chief of Staff , and the military authorities to back the fighters and learn from the Prison Service - the indulgence towards the terrorists has ended. Fighters need full support."

Meanwhile on Monday, the Washington Post reported that 13 Palestinian prisoners had died since October 7 amid deteriorating conditions in Israeli detention facilities. Thousands of terrorists have been apprehended and held in facilities like Sde Teiman.

This allegation was based on eyewitness testimonies, which Israel's Prison Service said it was unaware of.

"We are not familiar with the allegations, and to the best of our knowledge, no such events have occurred," the Prison Service said in a statement. "However, prisoners and detainees have the right to file a complaint that will be fully examined and dealt with by the official authorities. All prisoners are detained by law, and all the basic rights required are fully implemented by professionally trained prison officers."