WATCH: Israelis celebrating rescue of 4 hostages

Israelis, whether on Tel Aviv beaches or on vacation in Greece, respond with unbridled joy to the release of Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan and Shlomi Ziv

i24NEWS
2 min read
Israelis in Or Yehuda celebrating the release of hostages
Israelis in Or Yehuda celebrating the release of hostagesLee Ayash/i24NEWS

Israelis responded with outpouring joy to the news on Saturday that four hostages held in Gaza since October 7 were rescued in a special IDF operation. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799400768862036156

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799397654805275101

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799409615496684016

