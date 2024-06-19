West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Ramat Gan

Authorities from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Ministry of Health confirmed the discovery of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Ramat Gan, signaling an early start to this year's infections.

So far, eight cases of West Nile fever have been reported since the beginning of the year, with three patients currently hospitalized at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

"The ministry continues to monitor the data and will provide updates transparently, as done previously," stated the spokesperson. Each year, from June to November, there is an increased frequency of detecting mosquitoes carrying the virus, known for its transmission from infected birds to humans via mosquito bites.

West Nile fever typically manifests as a mild, flu-like illness lasting 3 to 6 days, characterized by symptoms such as fever, headache, weakness, joint pain, and rash. However, rare complications such as inflammation of the brain or meningitis can occur, with fatal outcomes reported in isolated cases.