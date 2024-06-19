Brussels won't host Belgium-Israel UEFA match due to security concerns

The municipal government of Brussels has announced that it is "impossible" to stage the upcoming UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Israel in the Belgian capital, citing security concerns and the potential for significant protests.

In a statement, city officials emphasized the extensive risks associated with hosting the event at the King Baudouin Stadium.

"The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organize a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium," the statement read.

AP Photo/Franc Zhurda

"After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardizing the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents, and our police forces."

The match, initially scheduled for September 6, 2024, has been a topic of concern for some time. Although tickets went on sale earlier this year, sales were paused in May due to escalating security worries.

AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy

This decision follows a troubling precedent set last year when a soccer match between Belgium and Sweden at the same stadium was suspended at halftime.

The interruption came after a tragic incident in which a gunman shot and killed two people in Brussels, underscoring the city's vulnerability to violence and the challenges of ensuring safety at major public events.

UEFA

The UEFA Nations League, a key fixture in the European football calendar, aims to foster competitive matches among national teams during what used to be a time of friendly matches.

Israel qualified for the top division if the Nations League after winning it's Division B group in the last edition.