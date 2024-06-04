Israel to grant one million shekels to Olympic gold medal winners

The Minister of Culture and Sport, Miki Zohar, announced today (Tuesday) the amount of grants that will be distributed to the medal winners at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

The Ministry of Culture and Sport distributes every year incentives amounting to about six million shekels to medalists in world and European championships, but now the provision is set to increase ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

According to estimates, the amount of incentives could lead to a distribution of 15 million shekels in the case of numerous medals. Additionally, the minister announced an increase of 50% in the security expenses of the Israeli delegation at the Olympic Games.

Gold medal winners will receive a grant of one million shekels from the state, silver medal winners will receive 750 thousand shekels, and bronze medal winners 500 thousand shekels.

Their coaches will receive half the amount. Also, any additional medal won will lead to an extra grant of 50% of these amounts. All of these sums will be tax-free.

In the Tokyo 2020 games, incentives of half a million shekels were given for a gold medal, 400,000 shekels for a silver medal, and 300,000 shekels for a bronze medal.

Yael Arad, Chairman of the Olympic Committee in Israel: "The athletes' focus in sports is critical given the complex situation in the country, they need to be focused only on sports. Any security request or need that arises - we receive a full response from the organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee. We travel to win Olympic medals. Our goal is to get four to five medals and 15 to 18 finals. In Tokyo we had 17 finals and we want to break the record. We have athletes who are natural candidates for medals. Three world champions and one world champion, but we have three more candidates who have the capacity to win a medal because they have proven they are capable of it and they have an improvement graph. Therefore we have nine candidates, but we estimate that we will stand between four to five medalists."