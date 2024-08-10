Israeli artistic gymnastic team wins silver medal during Olympic final

The Israeli delegation at the Paris Olympics celebrated a significant triumph on Saturday as the artistic gymnastics team secured the nation's seventh medal of the Games.

The team, comprising Diana Svartzov, Ofir Shaham, Romi Pritsky, Shani Bekanov, and Hadar Friedman, excelled in the combined exercise, earning a silver medal.

Coach Ayelet Zusman led the team to a remarkable performance in the combined exercise, achieving a total score of 33.250.

Despite a less-than-perfect start with their hoop routine, the team’s impressive performance in subsequent exercises propelled them to second place, behind China, which won the gold, and Italy, which took bronze.

Earlier in the day, Israeli marathon runners competed with varied results. Maro Tepri, the 2023 world runner-up, finished 26th with a time of 2:10:42, slightly off his personal best. Geshau Ayala completed the race in 31st place with a time of 2:11:39, while Girma Amra finished 41st with a time of 2:12:51. Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tula won the gold in the marathon, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 2:06:26.

Later in the evening, track cyclist Michael Yakovlev will compete in the keirin event. Two days ago, Yakovlev set a new Olympic record in the sprint event, though he was later eliminated in the round of 16 as another rider surpassed his record.