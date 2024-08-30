Israeli paralympic swimmer clinches gold in 100m freestyle

Israeli Paralympian Ami Omer Dadaon on Friday finished first in men's 100m freestyle, grabbing his third swimming gold medal.

This is the Jewish state's second gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. It is Israel's 385th Paralympic medal.

"It wasn't an easy race for me," the world champion said in the post-race interview. "I was able to represent the people of Israel, I have no words to describe this feeling. When I'm in the water, I don't think about anything, only the race. But now I know that I will sing Hatikvah during this time, that's all I wanted – to represent the people of Israel in this period and to give them hope."