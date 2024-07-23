Paris Olympics 'preferred target' for terrorists, National Security Council warns Israelis

The National Security Council issued an advisory to Israelis traveling to Paris, France, for the 2024 Olympic Games, saying that “international events of this type are a preferred target for threats and attacks from various terrorist groups.”

Several international terrorist groups have incited attacks against targets during these games, including against Israelis and Jews.

The council noted two incidents in which would-be terrorists were arrested by French authorities, both inspired by the Islamic State.

A 16-year-old was arrested on April 25 after planning to use an explosive belt at the competition, and on March 31 French police said they arrested an 18-year-old Chechen national planning to carry out an unspecified terrorist attack.

Over the past few years, the council said, and particularly since the October 7 attack and Operation Swords of Iron, various terrorist organizations have plotted to harm Israelis and Jews around the world. Dozens of attacks have been foiled since October 7 alone.

Groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and even the state of Iran “promote damage to Israeli/Jewish targets also in the vicinity of the Olympic Games to be held in France.”

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.

In addition, pro-Palestinian protests are expected, and Israelis are urged to avoid confrontations and areas of friction.

Even though French authorities are working to secure the events, “France, like other countries in Europe and around the world, is under a level 2 travel warning (occasional threat) and it is recommended to take increased precautions when visiting the country.”

The council noted that the statement is not altering the travel warning in any way.

“In order to improve the response to the Israelis who will visit France during the games, it is recommended to download the Home Front Command applet, in order to be updated with messages from the MLA quickly and in real time given updates or events that will require extensive updating by the public,” the statement concluded.

Also notable, but not mentioned by the statement, was the 1972 Munich Olympics, in which Israeli athletes were taken hostage and murdered by Palestinian terrorists.