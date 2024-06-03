Israeli company Innocom seals deal worth tens of millions of dollars

Global software development company Cloud Software Group has signed a huge deal worth tens of millions of dollars to contract one of Israel's top five leading IT companies to manage its operations locally and in the Central Asia region.

Citrix, from the Cloud Software Group, is a leader in the field of virtualization solutions. The deal will see Innocom by Aman Group managing Citrix's operations in Israel, Ukraine, Moldova, the Caucuses and Central Asia in order to improve customer support in the region.

Innocom and Cloud Software Group have been partners for over twenty years, and the new agreement is being celebrated as deepening the relationship and proof of trust. The exact amount of the deal was not disclosed, but compared to transactions of similar size, it is estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

Innocom, founded in 2004, joined Aman Group in 2011. The company distributes and implements advanced solutions for communication with information security and cyber. Innocom's technology helps businesses streamline their processes and integrate faster, more efficient and reliable processes into their business strategies.

Courtesy of Tomer Perry

Cloud Software Group specializes in private and public cloud services for companies, providing automation, analytics and insights solutions for customers. Citrix provides virtualization solutions for desktops and advanced application delivery services. The joint work is expected to serve as a force multiplier for the local market, improving the company's distribution, support and sales system.

Aman Group is one of the five leading IT companies in Israel, empowering large organizations through technology, innovation and people. Aman Group employs about 4,000 employees in Israel and around the world. It owns 11 subsidiaries that provide B2B solutions in every possible technological field – data, digital, cyber and information security, knowledge management, development, infrastructure, supply chain, chip strategies and more, including technological manpower solutions by outsourcing models from several centers around the world. The company provides services to leading companies in Israel and around the world.

"Cloud Software Group is committed to building a channel-centric approach designed to grow and expand our business globally. To further this goal, we are pleased to work with Aman Group as our strategic partner in Israel, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Ukraine and Moldova," said Dan Sullivan, vice president of sales for Citrix. "Deepening our partnership will allow Cloud Software Group and Citrix to continue to focus on developing world-class technologies while leveraging Aman Group's investment, reach, and expertise to better serve our customers. and channel partners in each of these countries."

Tomer Perry, CEO of Innocom from Aman Group called it an exciting step forward. "This choice proves the great trust that the manufacturer places in us, we will take advantage of the partnership to improve the relationship with our partners and customers and enable Cloud Software Group to expand its portfolio of solutions and increase sales while improving the service and support experience."