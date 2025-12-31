Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to shift to Monday–Friday trading to attract foreign capital

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced it will shift its trading days from a Sunday–Thursday schedule to Monday–Friday beginning January 5, 2026, in an effort to boost international investor engagement and align with global markets. The change follows decades of operating on a schedule tied to Israel’s traditional workweek.

Under the new arrangement, trading will run Monday through Thursday until 5:35 PM, while Friday sessions will end early at 2 PM to allow market participants to observe the Jewish Sabbath, which begins Friday at sundown. Sunday trading sessions will be eliminated entirely.

The decision is aimed at making the Israeli capital market more accessible to global investors, increasing liquidity, and overlapping more with major international exchanges such as those in the US and Europe. Aligning the trading week with global markets has been cited as a key barrier to inclusion in leading international indexes like the MSCI Europe index.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and TASE leadership have backed the transition as part of broader efforts to strengthen ties between Israel’s economy and global financial systems. The move has also drawn support from international investors who have long cited the mismatch in trading days as an obstacle to deeper engagement.

The shift comes after a year in which the exchange continued to function as a key hub for raising capital despite regional conflict and market volatility. Increased foreign investor interest in TASE-listed companies and financial products has contributed to discussions about the trading schedule.

By aligning its schedule with most major exchanges worldwide, TASE officials hope to attract significant capital inflows, improve market accessibility, and support the growth of Israel’s economy through enhanced global participation in its capital markets.