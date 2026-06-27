Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attack on its territory | LIVE BLOG

Bahrain said Iranian drones targeted its territory early Saturday, calling the attack a violation of its sovereignty and a threat to citizens and residents. The Foreign Ministry said the strike came as regional and international efforts were underway to de-escalate tensions.

Manama said Tehran’s actions violated its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Bahrain said it reserved the right to defend itself and urged the Security Council to hold Iran accountable.

The statement came after a US-Iran strike exchange in the Gulf. The US carried out strikes in Iran on Friday after Washington said an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz violated last week’s ceasefire. Iran claimed it struck US military targets in response, but gave no details.