Despite the new Syrian administration's significant charm offensive, former Syrian opposition political leaders tell i24NEWS that Damascus has not contacted them so far ahead of establishing a transitional government.

Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa has vowed to replace the current HTS-led interim government in Syria with a transitional government that includes all groups of Syrian society. Ten weeks before that deadline, there has yet to be any movement to include other groups in the so-called "national dialogue."

Syrian political leaders have expressed concern to i24NEWS that al-Sharaa will try to perpetuate divisions among various opposition parties ahead of the formation of the transitional government on March 1.

They fear he intends to keep Syrian opposition elements out of the emerging government and appoint a handful of representatives from less prominent groups while retaining control over high-and mid-level officials in government offices.