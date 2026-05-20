A Qatari official source has denied reports that Doha is running an alternative backchannel for diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States, clarifying that the Gulf nation is strictly playing a "supportive role" to ongoing Pakistani-led mediation.

Speaking to i24NEWS, the Qatari source emphasized that Doha, alongside other regional partners, has concentrated its diplomatic efforts on reinforcing Pakistan’s primary mediation framework, which has consistently pushed for immediate regional de-escalation.

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The statement directly counters speculation that Qatar was establishing an independent track for Washington and Tehran.

The clarification follows mounting friction and a reported "lack of trust" between Islamabad and Tehran.

Pakistani officials have expressed frustration over Iran's engagement with multiple regional communication channels, arguing that Tehran's decision to loop in various capitals instead of dealing exclusively with Islamabad has muddied the waters and complicated the primary diplomatic initiative.