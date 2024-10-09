EU launches humanitarian 'air bridge' to Lebanon

In response to rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the European Union has initiated an emergency humanitarian operation for Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Brussels announced the imminent dispatch of three aircraft loaded with essential aid.

The planes, departing from Brindisi, Italy, and Dubai, will deliver crucial supplies such as hygiene kits and temporary shelters. The first flight is set to land in Beirut on October 11.

This initiative is part of a larger support program, with the EU allocating approximately €104 million for Lebanon this year. In addition, the EU is facilitating further assistance from member states, including Spain, Slovakia, Poland, Belgium, Greece, and France, which are contributing medical supplies and equipment.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasized the EU's solidarity with those affected by the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.