Exclusive: Israel-Lebanon security talks hit an impasse amid Hezbollah fire

According to a source familiar with the details, Friday's round of talks between IDF and the Lebanese Armed Forces at the Pentagon produced zero progress.

An Israeli official said of the Lebanese side: "They don't seem to understand reality. They are not in a position to improve their bargaining position at our expense."

The impasse comes amid Lebanon's demand for an Israeli withdrawal and Israel's insistence on maintaining control of the areas currently held by IDF forces as the Hezbollah terror group expands its rocket and drone fire in recent days deep into Israeli territory.