Hitting out at Israel's 'expansionist project,' Iran's Araghchi says region 'must not be reshaped by force'

Taking aim at Israel's "expansionist project," Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi called on Arabs and Muslims to resist the reshaping of the Middle East by force.

Fresh from conducting indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman, Araghchi delivered the remarks at the annual Al Jazeera Forum, held in the Qatari capital of Doha. This year's edition is devoted to the topic of “The Palestinian Cause and the Regional Balance of Power in the Context of an Emerging Multipolar World.”

"Israel’s expansionist project requires neighboring countries to be weakened militarily, technologically, economically, and socially, so that the Israeli regime permanently enjoys the upper hand," he charged.

"Under this project, Israel is free to expand its military arsenal without limits, including weapons of mass destruction, which remain outside any inspection."

The Palestinian cause “is the defining question of justice in West Asia and beyond. It is the strategic and moral compass of our region. It is a test of whether international law has meaning," he said.