Houthis launch 'indoctrination' summer camps for children in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi militia has announced the commencement of their annual summer camps, aimed at occupying the country's children during the break and instilling ideas rooted in Yemen's "religious identity."

Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthis, declared the opening of these camps, asserting that they would shield children from foreign influences and galvanize them to confront perceived enemies.

These camps have been accused by Yemeni government officials, journalists, activists, and human rights organizations of exploiting educational and religious institutions to indoctrinate, recruit, and train children for military purposes against the government. Reports have surfaced of children being taught to handle weapons, visiting the graves of fallen Houthi fighters, chanting militant slogans, and engaging in mock military drills.

The UN Security Council's latest report, released late last year, attributed the majority of human rights violations in Yemen to the Houthi militia, including the recruitment of child soldiers. This revelation further underscores the concerns surrounding the summer camps and their potential long-term impact on the country's youth.

Critics argue that such camps not only perpetuate violence but also undermine efforts to foster peace and reconciliation in Yemen. By indoctrinating children with militant ideologies and exposing them to conflict from a young age, the camps risk perpetuating cycles of violence and instability in the region.