US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed for the first time at a Tel Aviv conference Tuesday that Israel sent Iron Dome batteries and personnel to operate them to the UAE.

"Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to operate them," Huckabee said in an interview with Dr. Hila Korach at the conference. "How come? Because there is an extraordinary relationship between the UAE and Israel based on the Abraham Accords."

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Huckabee praised the UAE as an example of the benefits of the Abraham Accords, calling the Gulf state the first member of the normalization framework. "I think that the UAE is an example — they were the first Abraham Accord member, but look at the benefits that they have had as a result," he said.

The confirmation comes after reports last week that Israel had quietly deployed the Iron Beam laser system, the Spectro drone detection platform, and Iron Dome to the UAE during the Iran war, with Israeli personnel deployed to operate the systems.